Politics Aleksandar Vučić's urgent reaction - National Security Council scheduled Aleksandar Vučić urgently reacted to the letter sent to him by representatives of the Serbian List and scheduled a meeting of the National Security Council. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 16:36

The session will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m.



According to RTS, Vučić also scheduled a meeting with representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija for Thursday, and the public service reports that the meeting is scheduled for nine o'clock in the morning.



The Serbian list asked for a meeting due to, as they stated, "Albin Kurti's announcement that on November 1, he will begin seizing the property of our citizens and vehicles with Serbian license plates."