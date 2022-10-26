Politics The deadline expires; An urgent meeting with Vučić is requested Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija requested an urgent meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: Novosti Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 11:38 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

"On behalf of the Serbian people from Kosovo and Metohija, and in relation to Albin Kurti's announcement that on November 1st he will start confiscating the property of our citizens and vehicles with Serbian license plates, we, the political representatives of the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, request an urgent meeting with President Aleksandar Vučić", Novosti reports.



"Announcements of violent actions against the Serbs by Albin Kurti, especially in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, cause fear and uncertainty, and it is necessary to meet urgently and agree on how to preserve the peace and security of citizens, but also the vital interests of our people, because it is clear to everyone that our people do not agree to the unilateral moves of Pristina, which aims to expel everything that is Serbian from these areas," it is stated in the press release.



"Albin Kurti's latest statements clearly indicate that there is no will in Pristina to find solutions and compromises, but only a desire to cause crisis and tensions, especially in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija trust their country Serbia and President Aleksandar Vučić and together we will respond to all the challenges that lie ahead of us", the Serb List concluded.