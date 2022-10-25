Politics Vučić: It's very hard for me... A difficult time is ahead for our nation and it would be crazy not to anticipate it, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić today in Vlasotince. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 13:34 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg

Commenting on the invitation to the Serbs in Kosovo to re-register their vehicles by October 31, the president said that everyone in the international community will support them. "First of all, I am thinking of the countries of the Quint. Difficult times are ahead, we will be with the Serbs in Kosovo, who have shown that they do not want to listen to Kurti," said Vučić.



Vučić pointed out that in the north of Kosovo, only two people re-registered their vehicles, while Pristina expected 7.000.



Asked to comment on the accusations made by former minister Zorana Mihajlović on Monday, the President of Serbia said that it is very difficult for him to answer "when someone claims something for himself".



"It is very difficult for me to answer, especially when someone gives oneself the right and does not give the other the right. If we wanted to kick someone out, we would kick him out earlier. We don't do that, unlike some others. We don't settle in the way which they think is necessary. Everyone speaks enough about himself. If after ten years it only took you a few hours to say the worst about your colleagues, and before that you prayed to God to be elected a minister, then you speak much more about yourself than any of us," he added.



"We have our party, in our party everyone says what they want. And we have never kicked anyone out because of that. Nor will we. We always talk about changes, about some new young people. What do you really want? For everyone to hold their positions for 20 years? Well then, tell us that it is so. At the end of the day, everyone shows their face," said the President of Serbia.

"It's not worth anything if there are no children"

Vučić warned that the biggest problem, when it comes to the policy of encouraging the birth rate in Serbia, is that those who have the most money have fewer children and said that everything is for nothing if we don't have more children.



When asked by a journalist whether the incentive policy will continue and whether it is planned that mothers who have three, four, maybe even more children will be viewed a little better when it comes to retirement policy, Vučić said that no country in the region allocates so much money for encouraging births like Serbia. "Show me a country in the region that gives so much money for the birth of children, you will see that there is none, just keep that in mind," said Vučić.



He added that Minister Dmitrović had good ideas and worked well, but that another thing was a problem. "Whatever we do, to encourage with money or some kind of privilege, it can have an effect here in Vlasotince, but the biggest problem for us is that those who have the most money, and this is not always the case, but it is what the average shows, the more money you have - the fewer children you have. So now the question is what to do next. It is incredible that the birth rate is inversely proportional to the economic strength," noted Vučić. It is, as he said, an equation with several unknowns in the whole world and countries struggle with this problem in different ways.



He added that he listened to Hungarian President Katalin Novak, who is an expert in that field since Hungary managed to improve the birth rate somewhat. Vučić points out that we are also small and have better results this year, but that is not enough.



"In the first eight months, we have 6.000 fewer deaths, both because of corona and vascular diseases that were previously a consequence of coronavirus. The bottom line is that we have to raise national awareness and understand that we have no future without children. And we have to have to change that selfish attitude and think about the future of the country, not just about us," said Vučić.



All that money is a waste if we don't have more children, said Vučić, and said that he is ready to listen to all suggestions on how to raise the birth rate. "Every idea is welcome, if we knew what would bring a good result, we would implement it immediately, but no one in the world knows that, the Germans would implement it immediately, without 'importing' Serbs, Croats, Bosniaks and everyone else," added Vučić.

"I am afraid that we will have a difficult conflict and an increasingly difficult situation"

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, the President of Serbia said that he hopes for an agreement, but does not see it, so he fears that it can only get worse.



"I'm afraid it will only get worse. The problem is that no one wants a compromise, but only the defeat of the other side. Until things become clearer, and they won't become clearer soon, I fear that we will have a difficult conflict and an increasingly difficult situation," Vučić said in response to the question of whether he believes that there will be an agreement, a truce in Ukraine.



He stated that there are still five months and six days left until the end of winter, and that every day that passes is important. He also stated that the heating season will start in a few days, adding ironically that he is waiting for someone to show up today, at 25 degrees, to protest that there is no heating, wearing short-sleeved T-shirts.