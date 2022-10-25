Politics "I'll be honest... Kurti has to go" Former US envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Richard Grenell, commented on the current situation concerning Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/Malton DIBRA

"I know that I can cause problems with my statement, but I will still be honest, Albin Kurti and the current Kosovo authorities do not fulfill anything that was agreed, and they simply have to leave the political scene," said Grenell, as reported by "Serbian Radio Chicago".



He said this on Friday evening in the Serbian-American Memorial Hall, where a pre-election dinner organized by the Republican Party of Milwaukee County was held.



In addition to Grenell, Senator Ron Johnson, who will fight for a seat in the Senate in the upcoming elections on November 8, was also present.



"Kurti operates under the assumption that the Albanians in Kosovo have the unreserved support of America, and that America does not like the Serbs, which allows him to do whatever he wants, but that is not the case," said Senator Johnson, as reported by "Kosovo Online".



Grenell added that Senator Johnson was present at the signing of the Washington Agreement.



"Serbs have a great ally in Senator Johnson, and I cannot imagine the Senate without him. Senator Johnson was the only one who attended the signing of the Washington Agreement, and in moments of difficult negotiations, but also when pressure was needed, Senator Johnson was the one who has the most worked on it," Grenell said.



The chairman of the Republicans in Wisconsin, David Karst, indicated that the American-Serbian community is of special importance for this election, because in 2020 the difference in votes that outweighed the victory for President Biden was about 20.000. According to estimates, there are about 22.000 voters of Serbian origin in the two most important districts in Wisconsin where elections are held.



At the dinner, which was organized primarily in support of the re-election of Senator Ron Johnson, Olga Ravasi, president of the Serbian-American Voters Alliance, Congressman Steele, Congressman Fitzgerald, and numerous candidates, including Tim Mitchells, who is running for governor of the state of Wisconsin, addressed the audience.



Dr Ravasi especially thanked Senator Johnson and Grenell, who understood "the weight and importance of the Serbian electorate and are doing everything to help her mobilize it."



"When Grenell and I met a few years ago, he told me that he would go wherever there are Serbs in America, even if there are only five of them, but that he must explain to them why what we are doing together is of great importance," Ravasi said.



Congressmen Steele and Fitzgerald, as well as other candidates, expressed their great sympathy for the Serbian community in Wisconsin, thanked them for their support, and openly demanded that the electorate choose the Republican candidates again without fear or hesitation.