Politics Vučić presents the ministers in the new Government of Serbia VIDEO/PHOTO After the session of the SNS Presidency, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke up and announced the members of the new government. Source: B92 Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 17:17

Vucic presents candidates for new Government of Serbia

"We talked about the current political situation, the composition of the new government and what is of crucial importance for us," said Vučić.



"We just finished the session of the Presidency, where we exchanged opinions. I will not talk too much about the political situation except in a few sentences. When we took power there in 2012, and I don't think that power is an ugly word, although it has turned into an ugly word. That is a nice word. We changed Serbia and did a lot of things well," Vučić began.



The President then announced the items on the agenda.



"The presidency accepted Ana Brnabić's proposal on the composition of the new cabinet," said Vučić.

"Even 45 percent are women. I told you that I hope that our party will never become one of those yellow parties, which have become a business of political organization," he added.



He said that he is proud of some of the members of the government, but also of others who will not be in the new composition. He especially emphasized the importance of Marko Djurić's position.



"There will be pressure regarding foreign policy. No one wants to understand our position, and why? As soon as someone understands it, it means that our position is not good. We have a division in Serbia. We make decisions independently, without external factors and without tycoons who will never decide on the future of Serbia. All those pressures will only be more severe. We have a guilty conscience with a part of the International Community because of everything they have done to us, and they will look to wash away their guilty conscience through the agreement between Belgrade and Pristina. The agreement cannot be you Serbs will lose everything. You are no longer able to humiliate us as you have humiliated us for decades. The essence of our policy is a free, independent Serbia. Sometimes we will make decisions that hurt, but we will always make them ourselves," Vučić stressed.



He said the SNS leadership accepted the proposal of the prime minister-designate Ana Brnabic for the new composition of the Government of Serbia, according to which Ivica Dacic will be deputy prime minister and the Foreign Affairs Minister, while Milos Vucevic will be the Defence Minister and also the deputy prime minister.



Sinisa Mali is candidate for the post of the Finance Minister and will also be deputy prime minister.



Tomislav Momirovic will be the Minister of Internal and External Trade, Jelena Tanaskovic new Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Irena Vujovic new Minister of Environment, Goran Vesic new minister of Construction, etc.



Bratislav Gasic will be new Internal Affairs Minister, Tanja Miscevic new Minister for European Integration, Danica Grujicic the Minister of Health, Husein Memic the Minister of Tourism and Youth, and Zoran Gajic the Minister of Sports.



"There will be over 45 percent of women in the government. I am proud of that fact. There will be many blows to the government as well, so I will try to be a lightning rod as much as possible, I can't do anything anyway, it's my last mandate. I will fight to keep Kosovo and Serbia intact and for it to progress. I wish the government a lot of success and I want you to work hard," concluded Vučić.

Finance Minister Siniša Mali was among the first to arrive at the session during the morning, and Ana Brnabić also arrived.



Besides them, there are the mayors of Belgrade Aleksandar Šapić, Miroslav Čučković, Marija Obradović, Maja Gojković, Jadranka Joksimović, Tomislav Momirović, Nikola Selaković, Darija Kisić Tepavčević, Milenko Jovanov, Petar Petković...



As announced by SNS, the session, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., will be closed to the public, and press statements are planned after the session.

