Politics Vučić: "I am not doing anything to destroy SBB"; "I'm not afraid to speak my mind" Aleksandar Vučić spoke about SBB's decision to drop two televisions with a national frequency from its offer. Source: B92 Friday, October 21, 2022 | 17:55

In addition to numerous topics, Vučić also discussed the cable operator.



"I'm not doing anything to destroy SBB. I'm not afraid to say what I think. I can say what I'm going to watch. I can't watch some foreign TV channels on SBB, Russian for instance, and I can watch it here (on Telekom Serbia). I'll be able to watch Prva and B92 as well. Unlike everyone else who is afraid of their revenge and campaign, you know how much it worries me. I have learned to endure the blows on a daily basis," Vučić emphasized.