Politics President of Serbia on resignation: "I am thinking about buying time for Serbia" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, when asked whether he was considering resigning, said that he was considering it, but as an option to buy time for Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, October 21, 2022 | 01:00

Answering the question whether if the solution is humiliating, as he says, he will resign, Vučić said that "a man who is in the political arena thinks about it every day".



"I didn't say that because I'm weak or because I'm lazy. Right now, I have support at a historical maximum. It would be easier to retire now, the results are good. Hospitals, railways, roads, stadiums, from the Saint Sava Temple to the museum will remain... but also the fact that salaries went up by 120 percent in January. Salary went up gradually for a decade. Minimum wage increased to 40.020 dinars. I'm not running away from responsibility. I'm thinking about the moment to buy time for our country. I'm trying everything to find a solution, but I don't see it. I'm getting ready to talk, but I don't know what. They didn't give us a chance. I hope that tomorrow I'll get something different. The Albanian Post cannot serve as the official messenger of the EU," he said.



He clarified that he is not saying that his resignation will happen, but it could be a tactical option.



"Just to buy six to nine months for my country, just because of the interest of my country. We have made great progress in the past 10 years. If someone catches you, we have countless tactical moves. If it was in the interest of Serbia, I would have no problem with that. People see the results, the struggle on a daily basis. We spoil the perfect story," he said. According to Vučić, "they would attack Russia, but the problem is that there's one small country where international law has been violated, so an agreement is sought".



"They are looking for a way out, but I have to see something better and different, not what is the Kurti plus plan or the Ahtisaari minus plan. How we will protect ourselves, that is our business. We will preserve peace and stability. It won't be easy", he concluded.