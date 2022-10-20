Politics Is Serbia going to introduce sanctions against Russia? Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić spoke tonight about the situation in Ukraine and Russia, as well as the possible introduction of sanctions against Russia. Source: B92 Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 22:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Vučić explained that the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, who is not under sanctions, came to Belgrade to hold consultations with the Russian ambassadors in the region and emphasized that no one was hiding it, as some media and politicians announced.



He added that Serbia is committed to Europe, but that some people want to tell us that we must not have even an iota of independence.



"As long as there is no existential threat to Serbia and its citizens, we will pursue the policy determined by the National Security Council. If something changes, we will openly tell the citizens everything. I am proud that we have been pursuing an independent policy for 240 days," emphasized Vučić.



He pointed out that Serbia does not owe anything to Russia, but that it should remember what Moscow did in 2015, and that it should remember how Russia and China protect Serbia's integrity in the UN.



"We do it because we have respect for ourselves. I am looking for a moral, legal, impeccably clean position for the country I love the most. I am looking for a position for Serbia. We have been under sanctions for decades," he pointed out.



President said that Serbia is facing pressure to impose sanctions on Russia and resolve the Kosovo issue, adding that the urgency in dealing with the Kosovo issue is caused by the Ukraine war.



“We need Europe for a million reasons, but I am saying openly that a country and its people can’t be the victim just so someone can justify their bad policies and violation of international law,” he said and added that sanctions would be imposed if Serbia’s existence is in jeopardy.



Vučić reminded that Zdravko Ponoš said in this same studio that he would not introduce sanctions against Russia, and that Vučić would introduce them on April 3. He said that there are no sanctions, and that his "maybe we will try" is much tougher than their strongest yes.



"Their word is worth nothing, but mine's respected in the world. When I give my word and say that we will solve the issue of visas, you saw that we have already started. We will do what we say," said the president.