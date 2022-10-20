Politics Escobar arrives to meet with Vučić Vučić is meeting today with the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and U.S. Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 08:23 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, and after the meeting a press release will be sent to the media, the Office for Media Relations of the President announced.



Escobar is coming to Belgrade from Pristina, where he met yesterday with the President and Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Vjosa Osmani and Albin Kurti.



Escobar's visit comes a few days after the European Union's special representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other regional issues of the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčák, visited Belgrade and Pristina.