Politics 0

Vučić: "Serious and responsible conversation with Lajčák" PHOTO

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met in Belgrade with the EU envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčák.

Source: Sputnik
Share
FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ nr
FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ nr

On the eve of the meeting, Vučić said that he expected a difficult conversation with Lajčák, as well as that those with whom he spoke regarding Kosovo and Metohija did not mention the year 2024 as the deadline for reaching an agreement, but that it was a matter of weeks.

"A serious and responsible conversation with Miroslav Lajčák, about open issues in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina," wrote Vučić on the Instagram profile of "Future Serbia", after the meeting in the building on Andrićev venac.

"We continue to fight to save our country and our people, insisting on the full implementation of the agreements reached so far and respect for international law," said Vučić.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 20 go to page