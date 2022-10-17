Politics Vučić: "Serious and responsible conversation with Lajčák" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met in Belgrade with the EU envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčák. Source: Sputnik Monday, October 17, 2022 | 14:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ nr

On the eve of the meeting, Vučić said that he expected a difficult conversation with Lajčák, as well as that those with whom he spoke regarding Kosovo and Metohija did not mention the year 2024 as the deadline for reaching an agreement, but that it was a matter of weeks.



"A serious and responsible conversation with Miroslav Lajčák, about open issues in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina," wrote Vučić on the Instagram profile of "Future Serbia", after the meeting in the building on Andrićev venac.



"We continue to fight to save our country and our people, insisting on the full implementation of the agreements reached so far and respect for international law," said Vučić.