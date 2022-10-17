Politics The session of the Assembly scheduled for tomorrow; new ministries Session of the Assembly of Serbia, where the Draft Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on Ministries will be considered, will be held tomorrow at noon. Source: Novosti Monday, October 17, 2022 | 14:15 Tweet Share Foto: Nenad Nedomacki/Shutterstock

This is actually an introduction to the formation of the new Government of Serbia.



The President of the Assembly, Vladimir Orlić, convened the first session of the autumn regular session of the Parliament for tomorrow, and as the only item on the agenda, amendments to the Law on Ministries were proposed.



According to that proposal, the new government of Serbia will have 25 ministries.



These are the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management, the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Mining and Energy, the Ministry of Internal and Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of State Administration and Local Self-Government.



The proposal is that the new government should include the Ministry of Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of European Integration, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labour, Employment of Veterans and Social Affairs, Ministry of Family Care and Demography.



It is also proposed that the government should include the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Rural Care, the Ministry of Science, Technological Development and Innovation, the Ministry of Tourism and Youth, the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications and the Ministry of Public Investments.



This proposal bill was submitted by 148 MPs.

