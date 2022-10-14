Politics Vučić with ambassadors of EU countries PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attended a lunch for the ambassadors of the EU member states in Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, October 14, 2022 | 14:45 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The lunch was hosted by H.E. Tomáš Kuchta, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Serbia.



"I exchanged opinions with the ambassadors of the EU member states on the challenges facing not only Europe, but the whole world. We must work seriously to ensure energy security, preserve peace and prosperity for all our citizens. I want to express gratitude to the ambassador of the Czech Republic, the country that currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, on the opportunity that Serbia also takes part in the discussions on the future of Europe", the description of the photo published on the Instagram profile "Buducnostsrbijeav" states.