Politics Gioffre handed over the Annual Report of the European Commission on Serbia to Vučić EU Head of Delegation in Serbia, Emmanuel Gioffre, handed over the 2022 Annual Report of the EC on Serbia to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 18:35

President Vučić and Gioffre will address the media after the talks at the Palace of Serbia.



The Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, presented earlier today in Brussels the annual report on the progress of the countries of the Western Balkans in the implementation of reforms and European integration, which also includes the annual report of the European Commission for Serbia.