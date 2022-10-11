Politics Vučić: "You are always welcome here" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, today saw off the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 16:05 Tweet Share Printskrin/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

As a reminder, Bin Zayed al Nahyan was on a one-day visit to Serbia.



President of Serbia saw off the President of the UAE at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.



"Thank you, dear friend @mohamedbinzayed, for your visit and sincere friendship towards Serbia. You are always welcome here!", was published along with the description of the photo on the "Buducnostsrbijeav" Instagram profile.