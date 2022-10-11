Vučić: "You are always welcome here" PHOTO
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, today saw off the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan.Source: B92
As a reminder, Bin Zayed al Nahyan was on a one-day visit to Serbia.
President of Serbia saw off the President of the UAE at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.
"Thank you, dear friend @mohamedbinzayed, for your visit and sincere friendship towards Serbia. You are always welcome here!", was published along with the description of the photo on the "Buducnostsrbijeav" Instagram profile.