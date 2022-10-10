Politics Vučić: "We knew Russians would retaliate" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said on Monday that there will be the most Bosniaks in the executive branch in the history of Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, October 10, 2022 | 10:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

"In all institutions, I want to see a greater number of Bosniaks at every level, that will be our policy and it must be, and I want people to feel it," he said.



"I am sure that we will have more Bosniaks in the government than ever in the history of Serbia," said Vučić.

"We knew that the Russian forces would retaliate"

Vučić also commented on the latest war events in Ukraine. As he said, he is already talking about the fact that increased military operations are expected.



"It seems to me that, as an observer, because we have our services that closely monitor what is happening in Ukraine, I have already announced to you the tightening of the situation. We knew that the Russian forces would retaliate, I will not comment on that, but I have to say that quoted oil prices are skyrocketing," said Vučić.



"Whenever they wanted elections, they would always get them. I'm only afraid that in every election they would do worse than the previous one," said Vučić, answering questions from journalists in the Raška district.