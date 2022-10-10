Vučić in Sopoćani: The state helped the reconstruction of the monastery PHOTO
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attended the opening ceremony of the Novi Pazar - Tutin road today.Source: B92
Before the ceremony, he visited the Sopoćani monastery.
Namely, the state helped the reconstruction of the monastery, as well as the maintenance of this sanctuary.
The state also worked on the reconstruction of the infrastructure in the area, and in addition, reconstructed the 6.5-kilometer road to the monastery.