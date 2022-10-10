Politics 0

Vučić in Sopoćani: The state helped the reconstruction of the monastery PHOTO

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attended the opening ceremony of the Novi Pazar - Tutin road today.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije
Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije

Before the ceremony, he visited the Sopoćani monastery.

Namely, the state helped the reconstruction of the monastery, as well as the maintenance of this sanctuary.

Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije
Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije

The state also worked on the reconstruction of the infrastructure in the area, and in addition, reconstructed the 6.5-kilometer road to the monastery.

Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije
Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije

Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije
Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije

Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije
Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije

Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije
Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

"No" to Pristina's request

In the Council of Europe, discussion on the request of so-called of Kosovo for admission without a conclusion on the precise date of putting it on the agenda.

Politics Wednesday, October 5, 2022 14:33 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
page 1 of 19 go to page