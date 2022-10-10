Politics Vučić in Sopoćani: The state helped the reconstruction of the monastery PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attended the opening ceremony of the Novi Pazar - Tutin road today. Source: B92 Monday, October 10, 2022 | 10:45 Tweet Share Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije

Before the ceremony, he visited the Sopoćani monastery.



Namely, the state helped the reconstruction of the monastery, as well as the maintenance of this sanctuary.

Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije

The state also worked on the reconstruction of the infrastructure in the area, and in addition, reconstructed the 6.5-kilometer road to the monastery.

Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije

Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije

Foto: Kabinet predsednika Srbije