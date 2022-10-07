Politics Vučić: They won't bomb us Yesterday in Prague, I met with 38 world leaders, I don't think anyone has been so busy, said the President of Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, October 7, 2022 | 12:50 Tweet Share TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIĆ

Vučić, at the ceremonial opening of the German MTU factory in Nova Pazova, counted almost every one of the Prague interlocutors, thus responding to the writings of the Croatian press and comments that at one point he was left alone at the summit, while world officials were talking in a group.



"In Prague, I met with 38 world leaders, I was with Erdogan three times, I had the honor of speaking at the dinner, but I didn't get to talk to Plenković," said Vučić.



Asked to comment on the writings of the Croatian press about the "orgy in Jasenovac", the President of Serbia says that he has nothing to say, especially since children were killed there.



Let us remind you that since yesterday the relations between Serbia and Croatia have been even more strained due to the decision to cancel diversification, which left Serbia without Russian oil.



"There were many of them who spoke about sanctions, but no one did that in a commanding tone. Everyone is publicly asking us to impose sanctions on Russia, I understand and accept it as a politically legal and legitimate request. Regardless of the fact whether we will introduce the sanctions or not, we are part of the European political community.



As you saw, we didn't introduce them, so we were a part and a very important part because our panel included the chancellor of Germany and the prime minister of Italy and the president of Switzerland and the prime minister of Norway, right where I was, even though we didn't choose the one that was the most talked about and it brings the least solutions, which is peace and security, we were already at the energy forum," said Vučić.



He also said that Serbia knew about the decision to suspend Russian oil before, that is, that those sanctions for Russia will apply to us as well. "But then the European Commission came out with a proposal that we be exempted from that, and then Croatia appeared and asked that Serbia not be exempted," explained the President of Serbia.



He found out that Croatia has also exempted itself from the sanctions, because they have special needs for the procurement of some kind of special oil that comes from Russia for their refinery.



"They gave themselves the right to help the Russians and pay for products, but they also give themselves the right to take that opportunity away from Serbia. You can do anything when you belong to that club and we don't, but then you don't say that it has anything to do with principles and morals," he emphasized.



When asked to comment on what kind of period awaits us, since he said that difficult times are coming, he said that it is true, but that no one will bomb us.



He also said that he will address the citizens of Serbia tomorrow, when he will announce all the important decisions that Serbia has made.

"No one believes Kurti's stories anymore"

Vučić also said that no one believes Albin Kurti's story about the destabilization of the situation in Kosovo anymore.



When asked to comment on the Kosovo Prime Minister's statement that Russia in cooperation with Serbia is trying to destabilize Kosovo, he said that it is a story we have been hearing for almost eight months about how Russia and Serbia will invade.



"What else should he talk about? Telling the citizens how nice it is that their electricity is turned off every day, how nice they are doing when they don't have a single factory?", he asked.



He says that no one listens to the nonsense they say anymore. "I see that there are more and more people in Kosovo, Albanians, who no longer believe in his stories," concluded Vučić.