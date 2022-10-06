Politics The Summit of the European Political Community: Vučić met with numerous leaders VIDEO The European Political Community Summit is underway in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU presidency. Source: B92 Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 17:07 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Petr David Josek

It is about a new informal format, which was first mentioned by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and which will bring together, among others, the former EU member Great Britain, the decades-long candidate for accession - Turkey, but also the new candidate Ukraine, as well as candidates and those who are not from the Western Balkans.



The goal is for non-member countries to bond better with the EU.

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is attending the summit, and he thanked the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, for his welcome on Instagram.



"Many thanks to the kind host @petr.fiala1964 for the warm welcome. At the Summit, I will speak about in-depth, strategic and important economic and political far-reaching decisions in the coming period, and Serbia will conduct its policy in accordance with the will of the citizens," it was stated on the Instagram profile Future of Serbia.

Foto: Instagram/Buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić met with French President Emmanuel Macron during the summit.

Foto: Instagram/Buducnostsrbijeav

He also had meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Foto: Instagram/Buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić also met with the Albanian and North Macedonian prime ministers, Edi Rama and Dimitar Kovačevski, who recently visited Serbia.

Foto: Instagram/Buducnostsrbijeav

President of Serbia had a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

Foto: Instagram/Buducnostsrbijeav

President Vučić had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Foto: Instagram/Buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić also met with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, who recently visited Serbia.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz greeted Vučić next.

Foto: Instagram/Buducnostsrbijeav

President Vučić also met with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger.



Vučić shared a group photo on his Instagram profile with the following description:



"Leaders get together before the beginning of the discussion on the most important issues that burden the whole world. As always and in every place, I will represent the positions of Serbia seriously and responsibly, because it is the only right way and approach to solving the growing problems in Europe".

Vučić received support during his presentation

During the exposition of all the obstacles that stand in the way of our country, he received strong support from the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, and the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz listened attentively to the presentation of the President of Serbia.



Vučić once again asked to reconsider the decision to ban the import of oil.