Politics "No" to Pristina's request In the Council of Europe, discussion on the request of so-called of Kosovo for admission without a conclusion on the precise date of putting it on the agenda. Source: Novosti Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 14:33

In the Council of Europe, the discussion on the request of the so-called of Kosovo for admission without a conclusion on the precise date of putting it on the agenda of the Council of Ministers for re-discussion.



Aleksandra Djurović, head of the Serbian mission to the Council of Europe, told Tanjug.



"The outcome of the meeting is that no decision has yet been made on starting the procedure and that we will return to that issue at one of the next meetings," said Aleksandra Djurović.



In mid-May, an official request for the admission of the so-called Kosovo to the Council of Europe was submitted in Strasbourg. The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe discussed this issue today.