Politics Response from Serbia: I can't recall Ukraine requesting... Minister of Internal Affairs Aleksandar Vulin reacted to the statement of Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Tolkach. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 08:08 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ Andreas Wolochow

As stated in the announcement, Vulin said that he could not remember the Ukrainian request for a special session of the UN Security Council or the introduction of sanctions against Serbia's aggressors.



"Dozens of Serbian boys and girls were killed in the NATO bombing. I cannot recall Ukraine's request for a special session of the United Nations Security Council or the introduction of sanctions against Serbia's aggressors. It is not too late for Ukraine and all countries that seek trial for war crimes in Ukraine-Russia conflict, to demand that the killers of Serbian children in NATO aggression be tried, war crimes do not expire, this is an opportunity to show principle stand," Minister Vulin said in a press release, commenting, as the press release says, on the statements made by the Ambassador of Ukraine in Belgrade, Volodymyr Tolkach, to N1, that Kyiv finds it increasingly difficult to understand Serbia's arguments not to impose sanctions on Russia.