Politics Now quite precisely, compiled by Picula: Either sanctions or negotiations' suspension The final version of the amendments submitted to the European Parliament's report on the enlargement of the Union, which concerns Serbia, has been published. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 09:05

The political group of socialists and democrats in the European Parliament proposed to accept their amendment in the EP's report on the enlargement of the Union, which states that Serbia can progress in negotiations for accession to the Union only if it imposes sanctions on Russia and harmonizes its foreign policy with the European, Tanjug specified.



A source from the political group of socialists and democrats in the European Parliament clarified for Tanjug that the proposal does not envisage the termination of negotiations and emphasizes that all political groups in the Parliament have given their consent to support the amendment stating that Serbia cannot progress in the negotiations if it does not introduce sanctions to Russia.



Tanjug had an insight into the final version of the amendments submitted to the European Parliament's report on enlargement, which was authored by Croatian socialist MP Tonino Picula.



The amendment says that "priority should be given to aligning candidate countries with the EU's common foreign and trade policy and progress in accession negotiations with Serbia only if the country complies with EU sanctions against Russia and achieves significant progress in EU-related reforms; call on Serbia to comply with the restrictive measures of the EU and the policy of the EU towards Russia in general and to show progress in democracy, the rule of law and accept the values and priorities of the Union", Picula writes in the final draft of the amendment.



The amendment adds that the EU should "review all EU funds for Serbia in this light, especially all projects financed under the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, in order to ensure that all EU expenditures are fully in line with the strategic goals and interests of the EU".



The second amendment on Serbia states that "the constructive engagement of the EU with the authorities of both Serbia and Kosovo should be strengthened in order to achieve a comprehensive legally binding agreement on normalization based on the mutual recognition of the two countries within the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, which is crucial for both countries to be able to advance on the European path and to contribute to regional stability, prosperity and normalization of relations; reiterate the key importance of solving all open issues through dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina transparently, timely and in good faith".



A vote on the proposal of the enlargement report is expected on October 13 in the EP Foreign Affairs Committee. The final version of the draft report will take the form of a Resolution of the European Parliament, at a vote expected in November.



Resolutions of the EP are not legally binding for member states, nor for other European institutions.