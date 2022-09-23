Politics Kurti piling up weapons? Vučić: "The world will never be the same again" Serbian President Vučić made statements to the media from New York, speaking primarily about the results of his visit and participation in the work of the UN. Source: B92 Friday, September 23, 2022 | 19:33 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Vučić said that last night was an informal dinner where he talked with many leaders. As he stated, they discussed various topics.



"We talked with the head of the IMF about the arrangements, she said that this winter will be very difficult, and that the next one will be even harder. Many countries, she said, will disappear from the radar of financial stability," said Vučić and added that Serbia must work on further growth.



As he says, it is important that we have American support for the continuation of economic reforms and the economic development of Serbia.



"The world will no longer be the same, everyone feels it now. It will be very difficult. Some European leaders who asked for a meeting with Lavrov, now had to withdraw their requests. It is important for us to talk to the Americans about everything," said Vučić.



"I talked for a long time with Lavrov. I thanked him for respecting the territorial integrity of Serbia. We also talked about the energy arrangement. I also had conversations that you couldn't see. For example, with Amos J. Hochstein, U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security, Jim O'Brien, Chief Technology Officer at U.S. Special Operations Command, and with Gabriel Escobar, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs responsible for the South Central European (SCE). These are normal, usual conversations. But everything I said was being discussed with Sullivan, was also the topic with Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs. American support is important to us for the economic progress of the country.



On the other hand, the situation is terribly complicated, the world will no longer be the same," he said. He emphasized that it is important for us to discuss everything with the Americans.



Vučić said that he did not want to comment on the possible delivery of weapons and equipment to Albin Kurti by the United Kingdom and United States of America.



"We are facing a difficult period, very difficult. But can we jump out of our own skin? Some who criticize me say, we are further away from the EU when we mention Kosovo. Should I forget Kosovo and our people? Should I pretend that children were not killed? We don't have much choice. And as far as weapons and equipment are concerned, we are small, and those are too strong forces. We are slightly less small than what they think," he said.



He added that there is information that Kurti was looking for artillery with a range greater than 10 kilometers, and that they have been using electronic jamming for a long time.



"When they occupied administrative crossings, they always electronically jammed everything that came from central Serbia. But we will fight back, as far as electronic jamming is concerned," he said.

As he stated, he is almost certain that the West will try to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council.



"Serbia will not vote for something like that, for limiting the right of veto or excluding Russia. We have no dilemma there. They need a two-thirds majority for that. They can also refer to the fact that Russia is not the legal successor of the USSR. But there is an article I think in Act 108, which I see they are preparing to invoke. That would be violation of the international legal order. For one of those decisions, they need China to exercise restraint. God knows what they can do. It is neither far nor impossible. For us it would be a disaster. Because of Kosovo and Metohija, of course".



Finally, he said: "Difficult times, and a big burden's ahead of us."