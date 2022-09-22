Politics Big powers are ready to resolve the "Kosovo knot"? Vučić: "Do we have a choice?" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addresses the public from New York, where he is participating in the work of the 77th United Nations General Assembly. Source: B92 Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 19:57 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

President Vučić spoke about the meeting with Jake Sullivan, Joe Biden's national security adviser, and said that it was not the last meeting today.



"This was probably one of the most important meetings so far, some say that he is the most important man in the USA. The meeting lasted a long time, we also talked about the economy, political issues, Serbia's aspirations in the region, Kosovo. It is not easy to agree on certain issues. Conversation was open and honest, and when there is such a conversation it must always bring some benefit," he said.



He pointed out that Sullivan is the future of American politics, and he is in such a position that he decides on key issues in the world.



"We discussed all the issues. I spoke about Serbia's positions, and we agreed to jointly strengthen economic activity between Serbia and the USA. We are both satisfied that Rivian is coming to Serbia. When one Jake Sullivan knows that Rivian Automotive Inc. is coming to Serbia, that means something", he said.



Sullivan added that he knew a lot more about what the president said before the UN, and he points out that he is a man of great intelligence, and extremely informed.



"And I rarely say that. I spoke with the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, about respect for territorial integrity. The meeting lasted about 20 minutes. We will also have a meeting with Guinea-Bissau and Niger, perhaps with the president of the Congo. Tonight, we also have the World Economic Forum, I believe that there be Dmytro Kuleba, Saudi and many other leaders," he said.



Vučić said that tomorrow around 1 or 2 p.m. US time, the duties will be completed, and then he will return to Belgrade. He added that Sullivan also reported on our attitude towards cooperation with China, and their investments in the Steel Plant.



"I'm saying what I always say. And I didn't hide anything from the UN speaker. I and Mr. Wang Yi had a good and cordial conversation, we always will. I think it's important to protect our position and good relations with the People's Republic of China," he said.



He pointed out that it does not mean much that more people saw his speech than the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.



"He is in the center of attention now. I don't think he personally is happy about it. My speech attracted attention because it was different, because someone small dared to tell the truth. I was approached last night by the heads of missions of some of the most important countries. They came out of the hall to wait for me, congratulate me, and say that they haven't heard such a speech in the last 10 years".



Vučić pointed out that he defended our position passionately and with arguments, and we showed everyone that we are not a handful of oats that anyone can eat.



"Now they all know that we showed that narrative of unity in the fight for territorial integrity. Because we reminded them of some things that they don't want to remember, when it comes to respect for territorial integrity and the UN Charter. It's not a question of strength, but the narrative and the story is more difficult if someone is there to remind them how they respected the UN Charter a few decades ago".



He said that this is precisely why the great powers will go to the trouble of solving the Kosovo knot as soon as possible.



"But do we have a choice? If I go out to talk about ecology, I can't, there is a crisis in Kosovo. Food and energy shortages are there. I can't talk nonsense. That speech is not a double-edged sword, but our position in general. We cannot appease anyone by keeping silent. Only then would they focus on us like eagles. And now they see that we are small, but ready to fight," he said.



He said that his words were chosen carefully. “I disclosed facts, not political views,” he said. "I presented the facts. Some are happy because of it, some of the biggest countries in the world. And some are not happy. And my job is to work for the citizens of Serbia. Whether they are happy or not, I don't care." He said that the whole world is used to "Slava Ukraine", and that some are ashamed that he ended his speech with "Long live Serbia".



"Some political opponents laughed, because they make fun of their country, they are ashamed of being from Serbia. And I am not ashamed. If Zelensky can say "Glory to Ukraine", why should I be ashamed to say "Long live Serbia" ". In Montenegro they say "May it be eternal". Why can't we say "Long live Serbia". Well, I'm proud of that. Let's go to work", said Vučić.

Regarding the document proposing a Western "solution" for Kosovo, which arrived from German and French negotiators, and whose existence Brussels denies, the president said the following:



"Am I crazy? I was reading a non-existent paper. I didn't want to receive the paper, because if it appeared in public, they would say it was my fault. And they can't do it like this," he said.



After Serbia was put on the NGO "watch list" because of Pride, he said that he is trying to do everything he can to save everyone's head.



"You want to be fair, to protect those people in public. And then some reciprocate like that. It makes no sense".



He said that Serbia would not go to war, that he understood the views of Pristina, and that he "admired the strength of their army and weapons".



He added that he does not know what the new package of sanctions for Russia announced by EU officials is, and that he will see if it has anything to do with us.



"Who will remember all those huge packages. We will see if they will make any difference when we are concerned or not," said Vučić.



The president emphasized that he will not return to Serbia encouraged, but with the spirit of a man who is ready to fight for his country.