Politics Everyone's looking forward to Vučić's speech at the UN with impatience and anxiety Prime Minister-designate, Ana Brnabić, says that President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, continued to fight for Serbia's interests in New York. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 15:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Rafal Guz Poland Out

"Vučić had more than 20 meetings in New York yesterday. However, today is the most important day," Brnabić said.



"I believe that we will all be proud of our President of the Republic today. Everyone is impatiently, and many are anxiously awaiting President Vučić's address today at the UN General Assembly", said Brnabić being hosted on RTV Pink.



As she added, Vučić is giving a very important interview to the American media and it will be a historic visibility for Serbia, so that the world could hear what we have to say.



Then follows a meeting with the Chinese minister, then his address to the UN General Assembly.



"The pressure exerted on Vučić and Serbia has never been greater: Serbia is asked to impose sanctions on Russia and to reach a final agreement on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina and they focus on two points - the introduction of sanctions against Russia and the final solution for Kosovo," added Brnabić, who is convinced that we will feel proud tonight as well as many times before.



In his speech, Vucic will best show the contrast between some countries “in the struggle for the territorial integrity of one internationally recognized state, Ukraine, which we agree with, and to what extent this basic principle of international law did not matter in the case of Serbia,” said Brnabic.



She pointed out that the unemployment rate in Serbia continues to fall and has dropped to 8.9 percent.



"In 2022, we attracted 2.7 billion euros of foreign investments, and I hope we will continue with that trend", Brnabić emphasized.



Prime Minister said that she was inspired by national unity in Britain.



Brnabić, speaking about the funeral of the British Queen Elizabeth II, pointed out that it was impeccably organized.



"The organization was impeccable. It's amazing to have that number of officials in one place and everything running like clockwork. It was the experience of a lifetime to be in London for those two days, to see people who took to the streets and gathered in sadness but celebrated Queen's life and dedication to the country. There were more than two million people on the streets," said Brnabić.



As she said, that national unity inspired her.



"I was thinking about how to apply that feeling of national unity here in Serbia, because someone always manages to partially divide us. I also used the time in London to meet with a large number of world officials," Brnabić said.