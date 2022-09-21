Politics Vučić on American television; "Serbia" shines in New York VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be hosted on a live show on American television, today around 10:00 a.m. local time. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 11:10 Tweet Share EPA-EFE MARTIN DIVISEK

Vučić, who is in New York due to his participation in the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations, before which he will speak today, will give an interview to Newsmax television in the program "Wake up America". The interview will be broadcast live. As announced by that television, Vučić is on the program at 10:05 a.m. local time.



Also, in honor of Serbia, a video advertisement "Serbia" will be broadcast on the building in Times Square in New York during the day. As we learn, the citizens of New York will be able to make 50 announcements during the day, which will be broadcast by 3 pm, local time.