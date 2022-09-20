Politics Vučić at the UN: Numerous meetings with world leaders PHOTO Debate of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly begins today in New York. Its opening will be attended by President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | 16:05 Tweet Share Foto: Predsedništvo Srbije

According to the latest changes to the list of speakers at the General Debate, Vučić will speak on September 21 in the afternoon session as the ninth speaker, around 6:00 p.m. US time, and before him, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will speak via video message



Upon his arrival, the President spoke with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, the Head of Diplomacy of Greece, Nikos Dendias, and the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski.



"It is extremely important for us to be in New York today, not only because the world is at a turning point in modern history, but also because there have not been so many heads of state and representatives of member states at the @UN Assembly in a long time," Vučić wrote on Instagram.

The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, at the opening of the General Debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.



"Always a cordial meeting with my friend @sanchezcastejon at the opening of #UNGA77 with a quick exchange of opinions on the most important issues of this session. I thanked him for his support for the territorial integrity of Serbia," wrote Vučić.

The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, Jonas Gar Støre, at the opening of the General Debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.



"At the opening of #UNGA77, I spoke briefly with the Prime Minister of Norway @jonasgahrs about current world topics and meeting points. I thanked him for his support in defining Serbia's future energy strategy and I expect a bilateral meeting soon," Vučić announced.

The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, at the opening of the General Debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.



A short greeting when meeting my friend @ediramaal on the sidelines of the opening of #UNGA77 and an opportunity to exchange first impressions from this important event, but also to make plans for joint appearances at meetings during #UNGA2022



An Open Balkan is the future of our region.

According to the previous UN agenda, Vučić was supposed to be the 13th speaker, and before him the term for the representative of the Congo was scheduled, while Zelensky was the 11th speaker.



Also, it was previously announced that US President Joseph Biden will speak at the opening of the General Debate, as the second speaker after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Biden will, however, speak on Wednesday, and after Bolsonaro, an appointment is scheduled for the president of Senegal. Before the first speaker and the opening of the debate, the world leaders will be addressed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who will present his report, from 3:00 p.m.



As many as 92 presidents of states and kings and 58 presidents of governments will participate in the General Debate, while the other state delegations will be represented by vice presidents of states and governments and ministers of foreign affairs. The main theme of this year's session of the UN General Assembly, which began on September 13, is "The Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions for Interrelated Challenges."



By the way, the debate is traditionally opened by the presidents of Brazil and the USA. Unlike the previous year when the number of delegation members was limited due to COVID measures, this year this is not the case, so it is expected that there will be between 2.000 and 3.000 people in the UN complex on the East River.



Today, after the opening of the General Debate, Vučić will have a meeting with the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla, then a meeting with the Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, and then he will attend an informal lunch for the leaders of the Western Balkans organized by the high-ranking EU official, Josep Borrell. Vučić will also have a meeting with the president of AIPAC (American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee) Betsy Korn, followed by a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres.



Tomorrow, President will also meet with Congressman Eric Swalwell and have some other meetings. According to protocol, the speeches of world leaders last no more than 15 minutes. Nevertheless, in 2009, the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi spoke for more than an hour and a half, and the record for the length of the speech was set by the former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, whose speech in 1969 lasted as much as four hours and 29 minutes.



According to the UN, this year's theme "Tipping Point: Transformative Solutions for Interrelated Challenges" stems from the recognition that the world is at a critical moment in the history of the UN due to complex and interconnected crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, humanitarian challenges without precedent, a turning point in climate change, as well as growing concern about threats to the global economy.



It is therefore necessary to find and focus on common solutions to these crises and build a more sustainable and resilient world for everyone and for generations to come, the UN said.