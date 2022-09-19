Politics Vucic in New York with Claudia Tenney; "Cordial and open conversation" PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, co-chair of the Serbian caucus in the US Congress. Source: B92 Monday, September 19, 2022 | 16:19 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"A cordial and open conversation with Claudia Tenney on a number of regional and global issues. I thanked the Congresswoman for her proactive involvement in the US Congress in areas of interest to the Republic of Serbia, as well as for the previous initiatives of importance for our country," wrote Vučić on Instagram in description of the photos.