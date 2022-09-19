Politics The plan designed by Scholz and Macron for Serbia: Here's what's required from Serbia The plan of Germany and France is that next year, a decade since the signing of the Brussels Agreement, a new phase in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue will begin Source: Kosovo online Monday, September 19, 2022 | 13:12 Tweet Share EPA-EFE LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL

Then, after another 10 years, when the EU is ready to expand and include the Western Balkans, to reach a final formal agreement on recognition, as a precondition for the membership of Kosovo and Serbia in the EU, the Albanian Post writes today, referring to information from diplomatic circles.



In the text of the Albanian media, it is stated that this is a plan in the new framework of the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, which was drawn up after the engagement of advisers to President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



"If the proposal is accepted, the independence of Kosovo will be accepted by the five remaining EU countries, while Serbia will have significant financial assistance and will be recognized as a power in the region," reports the Albanian portal.



The "new framework" that the Albanian Post had an insight into is a new proposal that came directly from the inclusion of Macron and Soltz in the dialogue process, because, as the document says, "Kosovo and Serbia alone will never be able to solve the problem".



The four-page document, which explains the logic of the new framework, contains a 10-year vision to tackle the problem and provides a "macro perspective". The document consists of an introduction and is then divided into three parts together with three subheadings, containing 13 points.



"All the segments explain the so-called 'new framework', which was presented to Albin Kurti and Aleksandar Vučić," the Albanian Post reports. The proposal finally foresees how to proceed further, if Kosovo and Serbia do not accept this proposal.

First point: By mid-2023...

As stated, in the first point of this proposal, it is emphasized that "by the middle of 2023, essential normalization of relations must be achieved".



Then, in the second point, it is said that "Kosovo and Serbia are two separate legal and political realities, which must be recognized as such by all parties in the dialogue process.



"All parties" are Pristina (Kosovo), Belgrade (Serbia) and Brussels (EU), which means all EU countries, including those that have not recognized the independence of Kosovo)". Serbia's position is also clarified.



"Serbia will not be ready to enter the EU without the complete normalization of political, legal and diplomatic relations with Kosovo. However, given that Serbia's accession to the EU is still far away, at this stage Serbia will not be required to legally recognize Kosovo."



According to Albanian media sources, this attitude is the result of the fact that the EU is currently not ready to even consider the accelerated membership of Serbia, and therefore neither are the other countries of the Western Balkans. In the fourth point, it is specified that "for now, instead of recognition, Serbia must accept Kosovo as a "special political and legal reality".



The document clarifies that "the essence here is the correct use of semantics" – acceptance of Kosovo's independence, as opposed to recognition of Kosovo's independence. It also explains what it means to accept independence, divided into three points.



"Factually speaking, Kosovo and Serbia should fully normalize relations, enabling the bilateral movement of people and goods," says the first point. "This normalization should also be reflected in regional reports. In other words, connectivity, socio-economic development, good neighborliness and digital data.



A common regional market promoted by the Council for Regional Cooperation, based on the four freedoms of the EU and leading the region towards the Single Common Market EU", says the second point. According to Albanian Post sources, Germany and France insist on this.



"These two powerful states, the pillars of the EU, have agreed on a policy towards the Western Balkans. France stands strongly with Germany in its goal of revitalization and the full success of the Berlin process, while Germany strongly stands with France in its vision for a cautious expansion policy towards the Western Balkans.



France and Germany have made it clear to Kosovo and Serbia that by the end of 2022 they want as many practical agreements as possible between the two sides, which enable the successful revitalization of the Berlin process," writes the Albanian Post.

What if it actually gets signed?

The third point says that "accepting Kosovo as a separate political and legal reality, Serbia will take a passive position and will no longer oppose Kosovo's membership in international organizations".



According to Albanian Post sources, the cessation of opposition to Kosovo's membership in international organizations is a specific and very strong demand of Serbia. After explaining these points, the document clarifies the position of the EU as a whole and the individual states in relation to the status of Kosovo.



"After the second agreement on the normalization of relations, the five EU countries will join the other EU countries and recognize Kosovo. This will allow Brussels to treat the membership of the six countries of the Western Balkans as one bloc," the document obtained by the Albanian Post states.



Kosovo's membership in international organizations is also foreseen, through four stages, but it was concluded that "Serbia's passive position does not definitively solve the problem".



"Kosovo's membership in the United Nations depends on Russia's veto in the Security Council. And until the EU and the US resolve their issues with Russia, Kosovo's membership in international organizations will go through phases."



According to the proposal, the first phase is for "Kosovo to become a member of the Council of Europe". The second phase is "membership in Interpol and UNESCO". The third phase, "beginning of negotiations for joining NATO and applying for EU membership" and the fourth phase "membership in the UN".



At the very end, it was explained what Serbia and Kosovo get if they sign the agreement and what the consequences would be if the agreement is not reached. As for Kosovo, it receives the recognition of five EU countries, unlocking the perspective for membership in NATO and the EU, while Serbia receives significant financial and economic aid and "will be recognized as a force that economically and politically leads the region".



"Since Kosovo currently does not even have visa liberalization and is practically isolated, as a consequence of non-acceptance the document highlights the complete isolation of Kurti's government, as a form of pressure that would affect the longevity of the government," reports the Albanian media.



It is also stated that if Belgrade does not accept this plan, "economic and financial isolation" will follow, and it is also pointed out that the five countries that do not recognize Kosovo will eventually leave Serbia and join the other countries that have recognized Kosovo. As a result, the EU will, they warn, "speak with one voice".



After the events in Ukraine, the issue of EU unity has become the Achilles' heel for the Union, which is why France and Germany are committed to the practical, political and legal demonstration of European unity.



Therefore, Serbia is put in the position that, in case of opposition, it will lose the much-needed economic and political aid of the EU and the support of the five EU countries. As explained at the beginning, the document is a macro perspective, created as a draft explanation of key dynamics, and does not deal with concrete elements or agreements that have been reached in Brussels so far. But what has been seen so far is that the EU and other Western diplomats want to implement all the signed agreements, including the CSM, which the Kosovo government opposes.



The sources of the Albanian Post confirm that, without Serbia's readiness to formally recognize the independence of Kosovo, it is very difficult to reach an agreement on the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM), which would ensure a greater degree of autonomy for the Kosovo Serbs. In other words, the talks on the CSM can be moved to the third phase of the dialogue, when the European perspective of Serbia and Kosovo becomes tangible.