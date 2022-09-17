Politics Brnabić: "We showed that we are a serious state that keeps its word to its citizens" Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, holds a press conference in the Government of Serbia building. Source: B92 Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 21:12 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR SPORCIC/ nr

She said that the whole day passed in peace, and that she was particularly proud of that.



"Here we are slowly bringing this challenging and difficult week to an end. First of all, I want to express my personal gratitude, the gratitude of the Government of the Republic of Serbia to all citizens of Serbia or the great majority of the public for showing tolerance, understanding and care for the state and especially the security services who made sure that Belgrade was a safe city, managing to deal with the few incidents", Brnabić said.



Brnabic said that the authorities managed to secure respect for the law and the constitution. Prime Minister pointed out that she is proud of the fact that the majority of citizens respected the rights and freedoms of all.



“We showed that we are a serious state that keeps its word to its citizens, that respects its institutions and the rights of its citizens. We did everything in the best possible way,” she said.



According to Brnabić, “a lot of people wanted an opportunity to destabilize Serbia… both on the left and on the right and from the East and West but the state did not allow it and maintained stability”.



Just to reiterate, the Pride Parade as part of "Europride 2022" is underway in Belgrade.

I was with the security services, where I was needed more

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told reporters on Saturday evening that she wasn’t at the pride parade because she was needed elsewhere, so she was with the security services.



“I wasn’t there because I felt that my place was somewhere else at that moment, more needed and important as prime minister in a difficult day, somewhere else because I am primarily Serbian prime minister,” she told a news conference.



Brnabić said: "A lot of people wanted an opportunity to destabilize Serbia… both on the left and on the right and from the East and West but the state did not allow it and maintained stability. The people who accused us of reacting to anyone’s pressure – the European Union, the West – they are the ones who react to pressure. We really don’t have a problem with anyone pressuring us on any issue, important or not from any side – we don’t react to pressure. We did not do this because of pressure,” she said adding that European Parliament officials can confirm this because she told them not to exert pressure after their first letter.



"We made sure that pride was held every year since 2014, that says it all. The only difference was that this was EuroPride and there were members of the European Parliament, rapporteur Vladimir Bilcik was there. That was the difference,” Brnabić concluded.



She said that President Vučić had traveled to New York where he will have an important meeting.