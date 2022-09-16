Politics Vučić: He threatened me, Kurti's errand boy President Vučić addressed the citizens from the Presidency after awarding of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Source: B92 Friday, September 16, 2022 | 15:33 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Vučić presented Orban with the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a Grand Collar for exceptional services in developing and strengthening peaceful cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries.



Regarding the words of Srdjan Milivojević, that his son and brother will be found like Gaddafi, Vučić says that the opposition is powerless to win with arguments.



"When you get to this situation, to be told that your child will end up like Gaddafi, to see in the assembly hall that they are not even shocked by it... you see that it's all ok, because it doesn't apply to them... They talk about videos, and they approve of someone raping a male child," said Vučić and added that Milivojević was later a guest in all opposition media.



As he points out, he dealt with the facts, he did not touch anyone's family, and they wrote what they wrote.



"I am a synonym because I am the greatest fighter for Serbia. It is important to do it in two stages, the first is self-victimization, as they are victims because they violated the rules of procedure, and the second point is the criminalization of the state, the criminalization of the president... And then they had no argument for anything. They couldn't say a thing, everything was made up," Vučić emphasized and added that the opposition's biggest problem was that he appeared and showed the difference between serious politics and the politics of slogans and criticism.



"I didn't heckle anyone, I presented the facts, and the facts always win," said Vučić. President Vučić also referred to the fact that the opposition did not win at its workplace. "I was there for 11 and 14 hours without a break, and if you add up the members of their groups, they were there together as much as I was alone," stated Vučić and asked how they thought they would win.



"I ate one bar of chocolate for the whole day and they prepared two effervescent tablets for me," revealed Vučić. As he says, he sat in place for 14 hours and showed respect to everyone and answered everyone, and on the other hand, it was clear that some people were not interested in Kosovo and Metohija. "It was important for me to show the people who wanted to hear that we care about fighting," Vučić emphasized and added that if he sat in our assembly for 14 hours, then the people can imagine how we are fighting for our country in Brussels.



"When they faced the fact that it was a real waste of time, they immediately said that they told me everything, but that I covered it up with my answers. It was important for me that people could see who has a policy and who doesn't. What kind of policies are these that different kinds of falsifications and untruths can be seen. Here is the Washington Agreement, none of them could say a single point of that agreement," he added.



Vučić also mentioned how the representatives of the opposition spoke in the Parliament about the theft of the referendum and added that it showed that they only have a desire for power.

On threats from Pristina: Let them continue

President of Serbia also spoke on the occasion of the statement of the so-called Kosovo Internal Affairs Minister Xhelal Svecla, who said that "Difficult days await Serbia".



"He threatenes me, that Kurti's errand boy. I have no problem with that. Just let him continue to threaten", said Vučić.



Let us remind you that at the central demonstration on the occasion of the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and the National Flag, which took place yesterday in Bijeljina, President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the crowd and said that at this historic moment we are required to unite under our tricolor.



"Serbia is facing many challenges, they attacked Kosovo and Metohija at any cost, they want to snatch it from our hands, they attacked and don't ask how or why, they just want to finish what they started, and I can only tell them one thing: you want to take our land both in width and in length, and we will not give you even an inch", Vučić emphasized at the time.



We remind you that Kurti's errand boy and the police minister of the fake government in Pristina, Xhelal Svecla, sent threats to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, telling him that he will face with difficult days, weeks and months.



Namely, this is Svecla's response to the statement of the President of Serbia in which he emphasized that Serbia will not allow even an inch of land to be taken from it.