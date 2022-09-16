Politics Meeting between Vučić and Orbán: "Welcome, dear friend" VIDEO/PHOTO Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived in Belgrade, where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 16, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bs

Orbán was met at the airport by Finance Minister Siniša Mali.



The meeting between Vučić and the Hungarian Prime Minister was held in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, and after the meeting, Vučić will present Orbán with the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a ribbon for outstanding services in developing and strengthening peaceful cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries.



Speeches by Vučić and Orban are scheduled after the presentation of the order, announced the service for cooperation with the media of the President of the Republic.

Vučić welcomed Orbán in the building of the Presidency of Serbia, and a photo of the two statesmen was published on the Instagram profile "Buducnostsrbijeav".



"Welcome, dear friend @orbanviktor! I look forward to our meeting and conversation, which is based on mutual understanding and trust, but also on the friendship we have built over many years of cooperation," the description of the photo states.