Politics Session on Kosovo - Vučić: "It won't work. I refused to receive one paper" VIDEO Assembly of Serbia continued today at 10 a.m. with a special session, where the only item on the agenda is the Report on the negotiation process with Pristina. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 16:25 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/bs

Member of Parliament Vladeta Janković addressed President Vučić and asked him to vow before the Assembly that before signing any subsequent document, he would appear before the Assembly to explain what he was signing.



Answering the question of MP Vladeta Janković, Vučić stated that it will be possible to vote for a resolution in a month or two, in which MPs would be involved.



"You are making it easier for me, but I am willing to think about it seriously," said Vučić. "You said on September 5, 2020 that on September 5, 2021, Kosovo will be a member of the United Nations. As you can see, it didn't happen. It didn't even happen in September 2022... We will be able to protect Serbia," said the President of Serbia. The President also referred to the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



"I'm telling you now, they're trying to finish it by the New Year, they're going to try until March, until September, and then until another year. Knowing what they're doing and expecting, I'm telling you, it won't work. I even refused to receive one paper", Vucic explained.

Vučić: "We will do our best to preserve peace"

Foto: Tanjug/Rade Prelic/bs

"I cannot respond to every speech, I will wait until five or ten MPs have passed, then I will try to respond," he said.



"It is true that peace is the most important thing, and as I said, we will do our best to preserve that peace. It is true that not only Serbs live in Serbia, but also Albanians and Roma, Romanians, Ruthenians, and we are proud of that. We will take care of members of all other nations," said Vučić.



"I am always ready to analyze the results. I will do my best and for sure during my term of office Kosovo will not be independent", repeated Vučić.

Djukanović and Jovanović spoke

During his address, MP Vladimir Djukanović emphasized the importance of peace in the difficult current situation in the region and the world.



He also called on all fellow MPs to vote for the report on the negotiation process with the temporary institutions in Pristina.



MP Miloš Jovanović said that the International Court of Justice gave only an advisory opinion, when that body announced that the Albanians did not violate international law when they unilaterally declared independence.