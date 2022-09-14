Politics Vučić with Zuroff: An eternal bond in the memory of the crimes against Serbs and Jews President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the director of the "Simon Wiesenthal" Center, Efraim Zuroff. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 11:03 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ bs

"I thanked Mr. Zuroff for consistent and dedicated fighting for a clear condemnation of the Ustasha crimes committed during the Second World War," Vučić wrote on Instagram and added: "The traditional historical alliance of the Serbian and Jewish people is also an eternal bond into the memory of the crimes committed against the Serbian and Jewish people".