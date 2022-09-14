Politics The session on Kosovo and Metohija continues, Vučić attends VIDEO Serbia's Assembly continued today at 10 a.m. with a special session, with the only one item on the agenda - the Report on the negotiation process with Pristina. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 10:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ bs

President Aleksandar Vučić also arrived at the Serbian Parliament. The special session of the assembly began on Tuesday, and the discussion then lasted more than 10 hours.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, presented the report to the MPs, who called on all parliamentary groups to vote for the report, because, as he said, unity on this issue would be important for Serbia's image in the world. Vučić said that he will neither directly nor indirectly recognize the so-called Kosovo and will not give up its legitimate fight for state and national interests, but also the fight for respect for international law.



The session is attended by 150 MPs.