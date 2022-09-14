Politics 0

Vučić met with Sarrazin; "I repeated Serbia's position" PHOTO

The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the special envoy of the German Federal Government for the Western Balkans, Manuel Sarrazin.

Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav
"In an open conversation with Sarrazin, I reiterated Serbia's position regarding all issues in the Western Balkans: respect for international law, the territorial integrity of all countries, and constant support for peace, connecting among nations and establishing cooperation," Vučić wrote.

