Politics Parliamentary session on Kosovo and Metohija; Vučić will respond to all the questions Serbian MPs will consider today, at a special session of the parliament, Report on the negotiation process with Pristina from June 15, 2021 to September 1, 2022 Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 08:50

The report will be presented by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, who will inform the members of the parliament and Serbian citizens about the current situation, the challenges ahead, as well as everything that the state has done so far for the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija.



The President of the Parliamentary Committee for Kosovo and Metohija, Milovan Drecun, said on Monday that he expects a comprehensive discussion from the special session and stressed that all MPs are concerned, devoted and committed to finding a solution to this most difficult challenge.



"I expect a constructive session, with less controversy. I hope that everyone understands the gravity of the issue and the importance of the momentum. It seems that the time is coming when we will finally have to solve this open issue," Drecun said.



He expressed the hope that the MPs will be above all kinds of usual discussions, because they are discussing the most important topic that will define our future.



A special parliamentary session on Kosovo and Metohija was requested by the SNS parliamentary group, as well as several opposition parliamentary parties. Certain opposition parties have also submitted their proposals for a resolution on Kosovo, such as Dveri and the People's Party, while the "United" parliamentary group will also propose its initiative at the session.



The special session on Kosovo and Metohija is scheduled for 10 a.m., and if necessary, it will last for two days. President Vučić said a few days ago that he will personally answer to all the questions of the MPs.



"Since the prime minister designate has just been elected, I will be alone in the assembly and I will answer the questions of all the MPs by myself, I will not leave the session for a single second. I'm not sure whether we could complete the session in a single day or two days... I dedicated that time to the assembly and MPs and citizens, to answer to all the questions the MPs might pose.



I think people will be able to see how much responsibility and irresponsibility there is in all of this. I believe that this first principle of trustworthiness and seriousness will, hopefully, prevail," said Vučić.