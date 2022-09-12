Politics Vučić received an invitation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, received an invitation to attend the funeral of the British Queen Elizabeth II, it was confirmed to Tanjug in his office. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 12, 2022 | 16:52 Tweet Share Tanjug/Russell Cheyne/Pool via AP

Either President Aleksandar Vucic or Prime Minister Ana Brnabić will go to the funeral, which will depend on the upcoming trip of President Vučić to New York, for the session of the United Nations General Assembly.



Queen Elizabeth, the longest-lived British monarch, died on September 8 at the age of 97, and will be buried in London on September 19.