Politics Drama in Marseille: There are dead Two people were killed in a shooting in the French city of Marseille, according to the world media. Monday, September 12, 2022 | 08:33

According to the first information, the incident took place in the northern part of the city, and the newspaper "Le Parisien" points out that a third person was seriously injured in the attack. According to reports, it is a 20-year-old man whose life is in danger.



According to information from the "BFM Marseille" TV network, the murdered men were already known to the police.



The AFP news agency stated that at least 22 people have been killed in that part of the city since the beginning of this year, and in most cases the attacks are related to the drug trade.