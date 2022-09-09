Politics Vučić: By the end of 2025, from Belgrade to Budapest in 2 hours and 45 minutes The President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, is today on an official visit to Belgrade, where she was hosted by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92.net Friday, September 9, 2022 | 15:22 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg

Vučić expressed his gratitude to the president of Hungary and pointed out that the relations between the two countries are at the highest level.



"Our cooperation has progressed so much - that it is becoming incomparable even in the trade and economic sense with all other countries," said Vučić.



He stated that Hungary is the fourth trading partner, which will probably quickly come to the third place, after Germany and China, thanks to the development of bilateral trade relations.



He pointed out that in the first seven months, our trade exchange reached 2.2 billion euros and was even 935.1 million euros higher than in the same period last year. "Out of all countries, we record the highest rate of trade growth with Hungary," he concluded.



"We are grateful to Hungary that, thanks to the fact that they allowed us to use their warehouses, we will be able to face the winter more calmly," said Vučić. He said that he believes that by the end of 2025, despite the difficulties, we will manage to complete the high-speed railway and that it will be possible to reach the center of Budapest from the center of Belgrade in 2 hours and 45 minutes.



He added that it will contribute to connecting our business people, further increasing investments in both countries and trade exchange. President Novak pointed out that the railway is very important, and Vučić said that we will have a train that will go 45 minutes from Szeged to Subotica.



"Imagine taking a train that stops at the border for 50 minutes - senseless," he said. Then he pointed out that we are looking for a solution with the EU so that we can go and pass without stopping, as the authorized traders are doing now with Macedonia.



"The solution is joining the EU, but there are solutions before that - establishing green corridors and a kind of 'Schengen' where we would have complete freedom of movement," said Vučić.