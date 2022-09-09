Politics Vučić: I warned you, be careful what you bring to Belgrade. We will not tolerate that President of Serbia, after the meeting with the Hungarian President, also spoke about the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, including the threat from Pristina. Source: B92 Friday, September 9, 2022 | 14:14 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

Asked to comment on the statements that the north of Kosovo and Metohija is not ruled by Serbia but by Pristina, Aleksandar Vučić said that he thought that things in the international order were based on respect for norms and signed documents. "Now I understand that they are based on someone's desire to rule over someone and something," he added.



According to him, this was confirmed by Pristina, with statements that they will dominate the whole of Kosovo.



"I thought he was going to say something about the Brussels Agreement, Resolution 1244, and he is talking about domination. You know, there have always been many masters over our people, but few of them have stayed. And how long they will stay, that we will see," Vučić pointed out.



"We will not refer to the rule of law, we will refer to international law and the UN Charter, Resolution 1244 and we will support our people. And that is my answer," underlined Vučić and noted that it is good that "they show with their arrogance what they really think about to our people".



"Last night, I warned the representatives of the international community and the negotiators and asked - what are you coming to Belgrade with, because we will no longer tolerate it. We said that international forms must be respected", concluded Vučić and announced that this will be discussed tomorrow, when the meeting of the National Security Council is scheduled.