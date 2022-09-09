Politics Vučić welcomed the President of Hungary Katalin Novák PHOTO/VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, hosted a formal reception in front of the Palace of Serbia for the President of Hungary, Katalin Novak. Source: B92 Friday, September 9, 2022 | 10:05 Tweet Share Tanjug/Miloš Milivojević Tanjug/Miloš Milivojević

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, hosted a formal reception in front of the Palace of Serbia for the President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, who is visiting Serbia.



The Hungarian president was welcomed with the highest state honors, a red carpet, the formation of the Guard of the Serbian Army and the singing of the anthems of the two countries.



"I wished a warm welcome to the president of friendly Hungary @katalin.novak. I am looking forward to our open conversation on all important issues, because Hungary has shown that it is an honest and reliable partner of Serbia," said Vučić on his Instagram profile "buducnostsrbijeav".



Then Vučić and Novak introduced each other with the members of their delegations.



After the solemn ceremony, Vučić and Novak will talk privately, followed by a plenary meeting of the delegations of Serbia and Hungary.



After that, statements to the media of the Serbian president and the Hungarian president are scheduled.