Politics Vučić welcomed Erdogan: Honorary fire, national anthem and red carpet VIDEO/PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić welcomed the Turkish President in front of the Palace of Serbia, and a series of meetings followed. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 11:30

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was welcomed with the highest state and military honors, with the firing of 10 honorary platoons, a red carpet, the formation of the Guard of the Serbian Armed Forces and the singing of the anthems of the two countries.



After singing the national anthems, the commander of the guard battalion, Lt. Col. Miloš Mitrić, presented a report to the president, and passing by the guard of honor, Vučić and Erdogan introduced the members of their delegations to each other.



The Serbian delegation included the President of the Assembly of Serbia, Vladimir Orlić, ministers in the Government of Serbia, as well as members of the Cabinet of the President of Serbia.



After the reception and welcoming ceremony, in the presence of the two presidents, there will be an agreement signing ceremony between Serbia and Turkey, after which Vučić and Erdogan will address the public.



Then the Serbian-Turkish business forum will be held.