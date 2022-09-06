Politics Erdogan landed in Belgrade; Vučić welcomed him: "Welcome, dear friend" PHOTO/VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will pay an official visit to Serbia today and tomorrow. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 21:31 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bs

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has just landed at Belgrade's "Nikola Tesla" airport, which marked the beginning of his visit to Serbia.



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu accompanied him.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Selaković welcomed them at Nikola Tesla Airport.



"Welcome to Serbia, dear friend! I am looking forward to our meeting again and another confirmation of the friendship between Serbia and Turkey," Vučić wrote on Instagram along with photos with the Turkish President.

