Politics Erdogan is visiting Serbia today The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will host the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 08:32 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

The President of Turkey will pay an official visit to Serbia today and tomorrow, announced the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic.