Politics Lajčák and the advisors of Macron and Scholz on September 9 in Belgrade and Pristina The EU's special representative for dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak, will visit Belgrade and Pristina on September 9. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 08:24

Advisors to the President of France and the Chancellor of Germany will be with him, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told Tanjug.



Stano told Tanjug that the EU welcomes the strong support of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, with the mediation of the EU, whose goal is the complete normalization of relations, as well as the efforts of EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Special Representative Lajčák in this regard.



"The EU Special Representative Lajčák will be accompanied by the foreign policy adviser of the French President and the German Chancellor in a joint visit to Kosovo and Serbia on September 9 in order to explore the possibilities for progress in the dialogue," Stano said.



During the visit, separate meetings are scheduled with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and the Prime Minister of the interim institutions in Pristina, Albin Kurti.