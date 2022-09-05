Politics Serbia's answer to Scholz and Macron Prime Minister Ana Brnabić commented on the letter of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to Aleksandar Vučić and Albin Kurti. Source: Beta Monday, September 5, 2022 | 14:43 Tweet Share Screenshot "buducnostsrbijeav"

Serbia "never shied away from difficult decisions" and made them when they were in the interest of its citizens, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said in Kosovska Mitirovica, reacting to that letter.



She also told journalists that "some others" were running away from difficult but also from easy, "completely natural" decisions, and noted that "that address is in Pristina", N1 television reported.



"It would not be appropriate for me to comment on the letter from Scholz and Macron, because it was addressed to President (Aleksandar) Vučić, but we have never shied away from difficult decisions, we made them when we thought they were in the interest of Serbia and our citizens," she said.



As she said, they are ready to "make any difficult decisions". "It is our duty and responsibility," she emphasized. Brnabić also said that the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM) is the basis of the Brussels Agreement. "The first normalization agreement... Until we have the CSM, it is impossible to discuss the second normalization agreement," she said.



According to her, in April it will be 10 years since the signing of the Brussels Agreement, and we still don't have a CSM. She said that "Serbia is ready to compromise", but if, as she said, it is in the interest of peace and stability and ensuring a better quality of life for citizens.



She also stated that "Vučić managed, within the framework of what was signed" to preserve Serbian identity cards in Kosovo and Metohija, and assessed that "this makes life much easier for our people, but also enables the presence of Serbia in Kosovo and Metohija".



"Everything that contributes to peace and stability, mutual understanding, we are ready to discuss it, and sit at the negotiating table at any time...", she said. She stressed that official Belgrade must insist and appeal, first of all, to the EU member states and the EU institutions themselves to insist on the full implementation of the Brussels Agreement, because, as she reminded, "they are the guarantors of that agreement."



"We have to see the establishment of the CSM as soon as possible in accordance with the Brussels Agreement", said Ana Brnabić. Macron and Scholz wrote to Vučić at what they said was a crucial moment for security in Europe and stability in the region.



They appealed to him to "show readiness to make difficult decisions in the continuation of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina", and they tasked their advisors Jens Plettner and Emanuel Bonn to help the European mediator for the dialogue Miroslav Lajčak in that process. A letter of the same content from Macron and Scholz was also received by the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti," TV N1 reported.