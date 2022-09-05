Politics Brnabić responded to the Albanian journalist's provocation: "I feel like I'm at home" During her visit to Kosovo and Metohija, the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, responded to the provocation of an Albanian journalist. Source: B92 Monday, September 5, 2022 | 13:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said today during her visit to Kosovo and Metohija that Serbia will always be with its people in Kosovo and Metohija.



“We will continue to fight for our people, its dignity, and also to see prosperity and an increasingly better quality of life here in Kosovo and Metohija,” said Prime Minister Brnabic.



“The interest of Serbia and of the Serb people is peace and stability,” Brnabic told the crowd assembled outside the multi-media center in Kosovska Mitrovica.



“We invested more over the past few years than in the past 40 years – this building is proof of that and I am glad it is here that I started my visit, because this is how I see our country’s and our people’s prosperity – not lagging behind the world but fighting a battle in the use of modern technologies,” Brnabic concluded.



She said the next item on the “agenda”, which she will repeat wherever she goes, from Kosovska Mitrovica, to Brussels, Berlin and London, Moscow, Beijing, Abu Dhabi and Dubai – is the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities.



“This is what we will continue to insist on every day,” said Brnabic, adding that Kosovo and Metohija is facing difficult and complex times but that she was “satisfied that, despite the July 31 provocations, we managed to preserve peace.”

When asked by an Albanian journalist how she felt when she arrived in Kosovo and Metohija, Brnabićeva answered "It feels as if I am at home, on my own land".



The Prime Minister's answer was greeted with thunderous applause.



Brnabić was asked to comment on the statement of the Prime Minister of Kosovo's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, who said that the fact that the Prime Minister of Serbia entered Kosovo and Metohija with an identity card issued in Serbia is a proof of democracy..



"Regarding the statement of Kurti's position, I must say that I would be extremely happy to see that democracy and democratic order. I cannot say that I see that when the right to vote for the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija was denied this year, which is a basic, elementary human and democratic law," said Brnabić. She assessed that this "better than anything else shows the state of democracy and the rule of law".



"Another important thing that is also obvious is the disrespect of international agreements. Pristina does not respect the Brussels Agreement and did not implement it, did not establish the Community of Serbian Municipalities, nor did it enable the Serbs to do so, and it has been nine years. These are the best indicators of democracy and the rule of law - said the Serbian Prime Minister.



Let us remind you that the Prime Minister is on a one-day visit to Kosovo and Metohija.



A large number of citizens of Kosovska Mitrovica and the north of Kosovo and Metohija welcomed Ana Brnabić. Citizens carry banners that read "Welcome to the holy Serbian land - to Kosovo and Metohija".



"It is a great pleasure and honor for me to be in Kosovo and Metohija. Today I wish to send from Kosovo and Metohija a clear and simple message of peace, stability and tolerance, and to reiterate President Aleksandar Vucic’s message that we will always stand by our people in Kosovo and Metohija,” said Brnabic addressing the people in Kosovska Mitrovica," Ana Brnabić said.



She pointed out that the "red line" for Belgrade is the safety of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.



"We will not allow pogroms and new 'Storms'. We have a leader, Aleksandar Vučić, who fought for Serbian identity cards. We will also fight for license plates, for the Community of Serbian Municipalities, and we will not give up on that," said Brnabić. She thanked all Serbs for staying in Kosovo and Metohija.



"Regardless of all the crises, we will find money and we will continue to invest in Kosovo and Metohija. Stay here and you can count on the support of the Government of Serbia," said Brnabić.