Politics Brnabić arrived at Kosovo and Metohija PHOTO/VIDEO Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, arrived in North Mitrovica, where a large number of citizens of North Mitrovica and from all over Kosovo gathered to welcome her. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 5, 2022 | 11:22 Tweet Share Foto: Vlada Srbije

The Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, arrived in North Mitrovica, where a large number of citizens of North Mitrovica and from all over Kosovo gathered for the reception.



It is her first visit to the southern province since 2017, when she was first elected prime minister.



Brnabić started her visit with a tour of the Multimedia Center in Kosovska Mitrovica, where she was welcomed by the mayor Milan Radojević, representatives of the Serbian List Goran Rakić and Igor Simić, as well as a large number of gathered citizens with Serbian flags and banners of support.



This is Brnabić's first visit to the southern province since 2017. At the administrative crossing of Jarinje, the presence of the police has been increased, for security reasons, the Kosovska Mitrovica police confirmed to Tanjug.

Foto: Vlada Srbije

Police patrols are visible both at the entrance to Kosovska Mitrovica and in the city itself. During the visit, Brnabić will also visit Zvečan and Leposavić.



Together with the prime minister, the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petkovic and the director of the Office for IT and eGovernment Mihailo Jovanović are visiting Kosovo and Metohija. In Kosovska Mitrovica, in addition to the Multimedia Center, which is the first such Center in the north of Kosovo, Brnabić will also visit the Spiritual Academy, after which a visit to the Banjska Monastery, in the municipality of Zvečan, is planned.



After that, in the municipality of Leposavić, the prime minister will visit the socially vulnerable family of the Radosavljević brothers, who are officially moving into a new house built with the funds of the Government of Serbia, through the Office for Kosovo and Metohija.



The Prime Minister will end her visit to Kosovo and Metohija with a tour of a family farm.



The Prime Minister's visit to Kosovo and Metohija was announced on Thursday, September 1, in accordance with the Agreement on Official Visits, with the aim of conveying messages for the preservation of peace and stability, within which the survival of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija can be achieved.