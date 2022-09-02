Politics Vučić: "There is no one more important to us" VIDEO/PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the public today after the summit within the framework of the Open Balkans initiative, held in Belgrade. Source: B92 Friday, September 2, 2022 | 14:18 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

"We always underestimate ourselves in the Balkans, we think that we are lower beings and someone who is successful, only if he joins someone else. We have a huge potential. We have not believed in ourselves for decades. This is our idea, that's why we embraced it. We are no worse than others", said Vučić at the press conference.



"No one else helped us. There are always people who will find something negative in everything, and that is normal... but it is not normal that we always try to work against ourselves. We have solved all our bilateral problems with Macedonia, we are trying to settle open issues with Montenegro. Don't you think that's good? How many years have Macedonia and Albania been waiting for accession negotiations with the EU? This is the most important meeting for us, these are our neighbors... For us, there is no one more important than the people who are here with us," added President Vučić.