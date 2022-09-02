Politics Lajčák: "A unique chance for normalization" EU's special envoy for Belgrade - Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčák, believes that the current political calendar represents a unique chance for normalization. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 2, 2022 | 10:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Andrej Cukic

As he states, there are no upcoming elections either in Kosovo, nor in Serbia, nor in the EU and the USA.



"We now have a unique chance in the political agenda, something we haven't had for at least ten years, which is that from now until 2024 we don't have elections in Serbia, as well as in Kosovo, and there are no major elections in Europe, nor in the USA", Lajčák stated in an interview with the APA agency.



This means that there are no "obstacles in the political calendar" and that "real progress can be made," Lajčák believes.



Lajčák sees the support of London and Washington for the process of normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina as positive. "Even though it is no longer formally a member of the EU, I see Great Britain as part of joint efforts, and we also have very good cooperation with the USA," he emphasized. Regarding the agreement between Belgrade and Pristina on freedom of travel, Lajčák said that it is a solution to an important issue, which seems insignificant to many citizens in Western Europe.



Lajčák considered it important and positive that Vučić and Kurti agreed during the meeting in August that they should meet more regularly, once a month, in order to discuss "the path to the future".



Asked about Moscow's role, Lajcak pointed out that there is no doubt that Moscow's interest is to encourage instability in the Balkans and to confuse people so that they do not know what the truth is and who they should trust.



However, he emphasizes that Russia is not the main actor in the Balkans. "We are the main actor. We, the EU, have the instruments, we have the offer of membership, and Russia only uses the space we leave open," he explained, adding that it is important that the EU honors its promises.



He said that we should not be afraid of Russia, but concentrate on our own tasks.



"The world order has changed and that is clear. Russia's role will change. And we want the EU to be among those who will shape the new world order, and we cannot be a 'player' if we continue to deal with the Balkans. If we are too preoccupied with ourselves, with our continent, then no one will wait for us," said Lajcak.



This, he says, does not mean that every country in the Balkans must be a full member of the EU. "However, there must be no doubt about the commitment and seriousness of the process, as well as our offer. That is important," he pointed out.